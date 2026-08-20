Kim Yo Jong Criticizes South Korean President Over U.S. Drill Reduction Remarks

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Koreans leader Kim Jong Un, criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's response to the U.S. decision to reduce military drills, calling it 'double-dealing remarks'. The South Korean president acknowledged Trump's efforts to foster dialogue with North Korea by minimizing the exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:07 IST
Kim Yo Jong Criticizes South Korean President Over U.S. Drill Reduction Remarks
Kim Yo Jong

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, has taken aim at South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. In a statement released Thursday, she labeled his response to the U.S. decision to scale back joint military drills as 'double-dealing remarks' indicative of 'uneasiness and impatience.' The comments were reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

President Lee Jae Myung had previously expressed on his social media platform X that he acknowledged former U.S. President Trump's 'will and efforts to create conditions for dialogue' by reducing the scale of the military exercises with North Korea.

This exchange touches on the delicate realm of inter-Korean relations, highlighting the ongoing complexities and tensions. As diplomatic engagements remain sensitive, such criticism from Kim Yo Jong underscores the unpredictability and fragility of the situation.

TRENDING

1
Fed's Rate Hike Prospects in Question Amid Mixed Economic Data

Fed's Rate Hike Prospects in Question Amid Mixed Economic Data

Global
2
Health Highlights: From Ebola to Cancer Vaccine Breakthroughs

Health Highlights: From Ebola to Cancer Vaccine Breakthroughs

Global
3
Multilayered Headlines: Jobless Claims, Screwworms, and Trump's Controversies

Multilayered Headlines: Jobless Claims, Screwworms, and Trump's Controversie...

Global
4
Kazakhstan's Political Shift and Global Tensions Highlighted in World News

Kazakhstan's Political Shift and Global Tensions Highlighted in World News

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026