Kim Yo Jong Criticizes South Korean President Over U.S. Drill Reduction Remarks

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, has taken aim at South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. In a statement released Thursday, she labeled his response to the U.S. decision to scale back joint military drills as 'double-dealing remarks' indicative of 'uneasiness and impatience.' The comments were reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

President Lee Jae Myung had previously expressed on his social media platform X that he acknowledged former U.S. President Trump's 'will and efforts to create conditions for dialogue' by reducing the scale of the military exercises with North Korea.

This exchange touches on the delicate realm of inter-Korean relations, highlighting the ongoing complexities and tensions. As diplomatic engagements remain sensitive, such criticism from Kim Yo Jong underscores the unpredictability and fragility of the situation.