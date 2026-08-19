Korean Footballers Demand Action on Heat Dangers

South Korean footballers are calling for improved protections against extreme heat after a survey revealed significant physical strains endured during games. Many players reported dehydration, dizziness, and fainting, prompting demands for mandatory heat protocols and scheduling reforms within the K League and WK League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 11:34 IST
Korean Footballers Demand Action on Heat Dangers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean professional footballers are urgently calling for enhanced protections against extreme heat. A recent survey conducted by the Korea Pro-Footballers Association highlights severe physical challenges faced by players, including dehydration and dizziness, amid soaring pitch temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The survey revealed that a significant 86.2% of players experienced substantial physical strain, with a worrying proportion suffering from dizziness and dehydration during matches, and 13% even experiencing temporary lapses in consciousness. In response, the players' union is calling on the Korea Football Association (KFA), alongside the K League and WK League, to institute mandatory heat protocols to better safeguard players' well-being.

Additionally, dissatisfaction with the current cooling-break system, which offers minimal respite, is widespread. Approximately 90% of respondents support changes that adapt match operations to extreme heat conditions, such as delaying kick-offs or postponing games. The KPFA is also advocating for broader discussions on revising the football calendar to enhance player safety.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh on the Fast Track to USD 1 Trillion Economy with Japan's Strategic Partnerships

Uttar Pradesh on the Fast Track to USD 1 Trillion Economy with Japan's Strat...

Global
2
QualityKiosk Expands to Hyderabad: A New Era in AI Engineering

QualityKiosk Expands to Hyderabad: A New Era in AI Engineering

Global
3
India's Auto Industry Faces Margin Squeeze Amid Strong Growth

India's Auto Industry Faces Margin Squeeze Amid Strong Growth

Global
4
Ukraine Exposes High-Level Corruption Network

Ukraine Exposes High-Level Corruption Network

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026