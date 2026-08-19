Korean Footballers Demand Action on Heat Dangers

South Korean professional footballers are urgently calling for enhanced protections against extreme heat. A recent survey conducted by the Korea Pro-Footballers Association highlights severe physical challenges faced by players, including dehydration and dizziness, amid soaring pitch temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The survey revealed that a significant 86.2% of players experienced substantial physical strain, with a worrying proportion suffering from dizziness and dehydration during matches, and 13% even experiencing temporary lapses in consciousness. In response, the players' union is calling on the Korea Football Association (KFA), alongside the K League and WK League, to institute mandatory heat protocols to better safeguard players' well-being.

Additionally, dissatisfaction with the current cooling-break system, which offers minimal respite, is widespread. Approximately 90% of respondents support changes that adapt match operations to extreme heat conditions, such as delaying kick-offs or postponing games. The KPFA is also advocating for broader discussions on revising the football calendar to enhance player safety.