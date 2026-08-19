Health Headlines: Climbing Cases and Industry Shifts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 15,716 cyclosporiasis cases in the U.S., marking an increase of 1,821 from the previous week.

Pharmaceutical updates include Argenx's drug Vyvgart meeting goals in an autoimmune myositis trial, while EyePoint's drug for age-related eye disease failed a critical study, sending its shares down 70%.

Nestle intends to capitalize on the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs through new product development, and AstraZeneca faced setbacks by halting a lung cancer trial, deepening scrutiny over its drug development pipeline.