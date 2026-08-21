Shein's Hong Kong IPO: A Disrupted Timeline

Shein is gearing up for its Hong Kong initial public offering, now aiming for a listing on September 1, according to sources familiar with the matter. The listing may occur a few days later than initially planned, as growth slows and costs rise, tempering investor enthusiasm.

Reuters previously reported that Shein aimed to list on August 28, but the timeline has shifted due to market conditions. Once seen as a major disruptor in the fast-fashion industry, Shein faces challenges, impacting its financial appeal.

The asset management arm of UBS Group is among cornerstone investors, marking its first investment in Shein. The company seeks a valuation of $26 billion to $27 billion, a significant decrease from its $100 billion valuation achieved during a private fundraising in 2022.