Tennis Thrills at Cincinnati: Pegula and Cobolli Edge into Semis

Jessica Pegula, ranked number three in the world, emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Amanda Anisimova to secure her place in the Cincinnati Open semi-finals, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4).

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek advanced when Elena Rybakina, the world number two, retired in the first set due to an ankle injury, a setback ahead of the upcoming U.S. Open.

On the men's side, Flavio Cobolli rallied from a slow start to defeat Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, where he will face Arthur Fils.