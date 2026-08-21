Tennis Thrills at Cincinnati: Pegula and Cobolli Edge into Semis
Jessica Pegula overcame a determined effort from Amanda Anisimova to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals, setting up a clash with Iga Swiatek, who advanced after Elena Rybakina retired injured. In the men's draw, Flavio Cobolli defeated Tommy Paul and will face Arthur Fils in his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.
Jessica Pegula, ranked number three in the world, emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Amanda Anisimova to secure her place in the Cincinnati Open semi-finals, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4).
Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek advanced when Elena Rybakina, the world number two, retired in the first set due to an ankle injury, a setback ahead of the upcoming U.S. Open.
On the men's side, Flavio Cobolli rallied from a slow start to defeat Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, where he will face Arthur Fils.