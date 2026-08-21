Bangladesh PM's Diplomatic Trip to India: A New Era in Bilateral Relations

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit India from August 23 to 25, marking his first official trip to the neighboring country since taking office in February.

This anticipated visit seeks to address and repair the strained relations between the two South Asian nations. The diplomatic ties have been under pressure following the 2024 political shift that witnessed the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh has persistently asked India to extradite Hasina, a request that has further strained bilateral ties. Rahman's visit is seen as a potential turning point in easing tensions and forging a renewed partnership between the two countries.