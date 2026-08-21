Tarique Rahman’s Diplomatic Mission: Bridging Bangladesh-India Relations

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is poised to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to India from August 23 to 25. This marks his first official visit to the neighboring country since assuming office in February, as reported by the Indian Express.

The visit is seen as a critical step towards mending relations between the two South Asian nations, following tensions that arose after the contentious ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. There has been no immediate response from the foreign ministries of either country regarding Rahman's upcoming trip.

Rahman's government, still in its nascent stages, has prioritized establishing strong diplomatic relations with India. However, Bangladesh has expressed the need for a more favorable diplomatic environment before proceeding with the visit, especially after Hasina's recent controversial media address, which was met with condemnation from Dhaka. Hasina, who fled Bangladesh amid violent protests and was sentenced to death in absentia, has denied all charges and plans to return to the country in December.