Secret Diplomatic Mission: Envoys Arrive in Moscow Amid Peace Talks

A U.S. business jet carrying President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner landed in Moscow. Their mission is to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Trump announced their diplomatic journey on Friday, emphasizing hopes for successful peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:16 IST
Secret Diplomatic Mission: Envoys Arrive in Moscow Amid Peace Talks
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A U.S. business jet reportedly carrying President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, touched down in Moscow on Saturday, according to Russia's Interfax news agency, which cited aviation sources.

On Friday, President Trump confirmed that the envoys were embarking on an international mission aimed at brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Their arrival marks a significant step in diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing tensions, raising hopes for a potential breakthrough in negotiations.

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