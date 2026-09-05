Ceasefire Talks: Ukraine and Russia on the Brink of Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced discussions with key U.S. negotiators to de-escalate tensions with Russia.

During the talks, Ukraine pledged to halt airstrikes on Moscow, with hopes that Russia will cease its strikes on Kyiv.

As the negotiation heats up, U.S. envoys are scheduled to arrive in Kyiv, marking a critical juncture in the peace process.