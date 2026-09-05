Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and Russia Conduct High-Stakes Meeting

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is set to engage in crucial discussions with U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meeting, scheduled for Saturday in Moscow, underscores a significant diplomatic interaction between the two nations.

Dmitriev, who previously disclosed to Reuters that communication with U.S. negotiators had persisted during the hiatus in visits, has played a pivotal role in all preceding discussions involving President Vladimir Putin. His presence signals continuity and commitment to dialogue amidst challenging geopolitical landscapes.

His involvement in negotiating U.S. sanction waivers for Russian oil earlier this year highlights his influence and the ongoing complexity of international relations. This meeting marks another chapter in the intricate diplomatic dance between Russia and the United States.