Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Mosque Demolition: 'True Sanatanis Respect All Religions'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has intensively criticized the central government concerning the recent demolition of a mosque at the District Magistrate's office complex in Saharanpur. He declared that individuals who destroy religious sites and disrespect various faiths could never align with true Sanatani values.

Addressing the media, Yadav underscored that Sanatan Dharma, a major tenet of Hinduism, teaches respect for all religions under the ideology of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—treating the Earth as a family. This philosophy, he insists, does not permit playing with other religions' faith for any reason, stressing the need for communal harmony as a governmental priority.

Yadav further accused the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of spinning the situation into a communal issue, as a strategy to divert public attention from a financial scandal linked to Ram temple donations. He condemned the administrative handling of the demolition, alleging it was premeditated to limit legal challenges.