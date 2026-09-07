Ben Shelton Shines as U.S. Open Hopes Rise

Ben Shelton, the eighth seed at the U.S. Open, secured a notable victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, with a decisive 6-2 6-3 6-4 win. This performance has thrust him into the quarter-finals, enhancing prospects for the first American men's Grand Slam champion in over 20 years.

Shelton, aware of the looming challenge posed by Carlos Alcaraz, remains unfazed. Alcaraz, having returned to form after an injury hiatus, presents a formidable opponent, yet Shelton believes in his own capabilities. "The level that he's playing at is really impressive," acknowledged Shelton, who looks forward to their encounter.

Shelton's game against Tsitsipas showcased a blend of power and precision. His readiness and determination were evident as he dominated the match, marking his first straightforward victory this year. With the spotlight on Alcaraz next, Shelton draws confidence from their past training encounters.