Dengue Outbreak Escalates: Bangladesh Hospitals Strained as Cases Surge

Bangladesh is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak, with over 42,500 hospitalizations and 117 deaths recorded this year. Hospitals across the nation are overwhelmed by a sharp rise in cases, particularly in September, fueling fears of further intensification in the coming weeks.

In the past 24 hours alone, four dengue-related deaths and 1,558 new hospitalizations have been documented. This spike marks the highest daily rate this year, underscoring the urgency of the crisis as health systems already combat a concurrent measles outbreak.

With dengue cases reported across all 64 districts, government initiatives aim to curb the spread through preventative measures. However, medical experts emphasize that addressing mosquito breeding sites is crucial to control the outbreak effectively.