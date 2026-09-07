The Decline of Tennis' Classic One-Handed Backhand

Ben Shelton's advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals marked a significant moment in tennis history. His win over Stefanos Tsitsipas has broken a long-standing tradition, leaving the men's draw devoid of a one-handed backhand player for the first time in 149 years.

This elegant stroke has historically been a staple in the sport, but it has steadily lost ground to the more powerful and versatile two-handed shot seen in today's tennis landscape. Despite its decline, players like Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka kept the tradition alive in modern times, building on a legacy established by legends such as John McEnroe and Pete Sampras.

The diminishing presence of the one-handed backhand not only highlights a shift in playing style but also underscores a broader narrowing in tennis strategies. As courts slow down, many athletes lean towards a single dominant play style, reducing the variation that once made the sport diverse and compelling.