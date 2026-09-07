Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's Site Allotment Decision

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has criticized the Karnataka government's decision to allot sites under the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project, labeling it a fraudulent move. Despite court judgments, Gowda accused the government of backing the concessionaire while ignoring illegal toll collections. The controversy continues amid court mandates and political intrigues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:41 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's Site Allotment Decision
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing critique, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda took aim at the Karnataka government over its decision to allot sites to land losers involved in the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP). He labeled the move as "one of the worst frauds," alleging it was passed with ulterior motives.

Deve Gowda, in his statement, pointed out that despite judgments from both the Supreme Court and the High Court, the project by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICEL) has been marred by silence. The group allegedly continues to collect ₹2–3 crore daily in tolls, despite warnings from the House Committee that it's illegal.

Earlier, Deve Gowda had penned an open letter to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, highlighting concerns over the Cabinet's decision which he claimed violated previous court judgments. The controversy has only thickened following similar criticisms by the Karnataka High Court over the project's flawed implementation.

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