PCB Launches Disciplinary Probe Amid Player Controversy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry amid media allegations regarding cricketers Imam ul Haq and Mohammed Rizwan. Following a Test series loss, unverified reports about data obtained from players' phones have surfaced. The PCB cautions against speculation and says the process is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:07 IST
PCB Launches Disciplinary Probe Amid Player Controversy
Pakistan batter Imam Ul Haq. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it is conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry following media allegations concerning cricketers Imam ul Haq and Mohammed Rizwan. The allegations relate to 'discipline and conduct' undetermined by media reports, according to PCB media director Amir Mir.

The inquiry, undertaken per PCB's regulations, follows a report from Geo News about data extraction from the players' phones during their stay in London for a Test match against England. Despite their defeat by 194 runs, the PCB has not officially confirmed any such action involving the players' mobile phones.

The PCB has cautionarily advised against believing speculative reports as credible, especially those from external sources. No further official comments are being provided while the inquiry is active. Meanwhile, changes have been made to the playing squad including the release of several key players.

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