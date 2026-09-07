PCB Launches Disciplinary Probe Amid Player Controversy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it is conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry following media allegations concerning cricketers Imam ul Haq and Mohammed Rizwan. The allegations relate to 'discipline and conduct' undetermined by media reports, according to PCB media director Amir Mir.

The inquiry, undertaken per PCB's regulations, follows a report from Geo News about data extraction from the players' phones during their stay in London for a Test match against England. Despite their defeat by 194 runs, the PCB has not officially confirmed any such action involving the players' mobile phones.

The PCB has cautionarily advised against believing speculative reports as credible, especially those from external sources. No further official comments are being provided while the inquiry is active. Meanwhile, changes have been made to the playing squad including the release of several key players.