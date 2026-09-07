AfD's Historic Surge in Saxony-Anhalt: Political Tremors in Germany

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party known for its anti-immigrant stance, achieved a historic win in Saxony-Anhalt's state election, securing nearly 44% of the vote. This surge places them in the lead position, challenging Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative coalition.

The AfD's success signifies a major shift in political dynamics, raising questions about the 'firewall' policy maintained by Germany's mainstream parties, including Merz's Christian Democrats, to exclude them. AfD leaders argue this policy is undemocratic and are now pushing for a coalition with conservative lawmakers.

The election results not only demonstrate domestic political upheaval but also trigger international concern, with leaders in France and Poland expressing worries over the growing popularity of far-right ideology in Europe. As Germany's intelligence intensifies surveillance of the AfD, the political landscape remains tense.