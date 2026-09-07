Himachal Pradesh Braces for Weak Monsoon and Rising Temperatures

Himachal Pradesh has experienced a nine percent shortage in monsoon rainfall, and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department suggest continued weak monsoon activity over the next several days. There is no alert for heavy rainfall across the state, with recent precipitation reports indicating only light to moderate rain in select areas.

According to Shobhit Katiyar, Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon will remain subdued in the coming days, and temperatures are expected to rise. He noted the absence of any severe weather events, despite a brief revival anticipated around mid-September.

The rainfall deficit can be attributed to unfavorable global atmospheric conditions, such as El Niño, impacting Himachal's weather pattern. Restoration efforts are underway following significant damage to infrastructure and a rise in monsoon-related fatalities.