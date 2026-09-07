Indian Firm at Heart of Estonian Arms Deal Controversy Denies Defence Links

Defence officials clarified that NECO Defence, linked to an Estonian arms deal controversy, has no connections with India's Ministry of Defence or armed forces. The company, part of a steel manufacturing group, may supply state police and holds a Romanian facility contracted for shell supplies to Estonia, subsequently delivered to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:11 IST
Indian Firm at Heart of Estonian Arms Deal Controversy Denies Defence Links
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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In the wake of an international arms deal controversy, Indian officials have made it clear that NECO Defence, a company allegedly linked to a supply deal for artillery shells destined for Ukraine, has no association with India's Ministry of Defence or its armed forces. This statement comes following a procurement scandal in Estonia that led to the resignation of Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

Defence officials emphasized that NECO Defence, a Nagpur-based subsidiary involved in steel manufacturing, has not received any supply orders from the Indian armed forces. However, it reportedly supplies equipment to state police forces, as stated on its website. Officials confirmed to ANI that the company does not deal with the Indian Ministry of Defence.

The firm, which recently acquired an Italian ammunition manufacturer, has a production facility in Romania contracted to fill artillery shells for Estonia. These shells are later sent to Ukraine. The controversy erupted over using European Union funds to purchase ammunition from firms lacking a history of weapon production, a deal initially reported by Estonian media and linked to EU's European Peace Facility funds.

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