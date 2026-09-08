Progressive Challenger Shakes Up New Hampshire's Senate Primary

A late surge by progressive challenger Karishma Manzur has added unexpected excitement to New Hampshire's Democratic Senate primary, posing a challenge to U.S. Representative Chris Pappas’ nomination aspirations. Pappas, who has been the frontrunner since the beginning, faces increasing competition just weeks before the November general election.

Pappas, a moderate, has consistently maintained a strong position in the race due to significant fundraising and endorsements from notable Democratic figures. However, recent polls indicate that his once comfortable lead over Manzur, a medical scientist and Democratic Socialists of America member, is diminishing.

While Manzur has raised significantly less than Pappas, she has gained ground by appealing to progressive voters and criticizing Pappas's connections to the pro-Israel AIPAC group. The Democratic winner will face John Sununu, a prominent Republican candidate, in a high-stakes contest that highlights New Hampshire's critical role in the broader national political landscape.