Bolsonaro Takes a Slight Lead in Simulated Brazilian Election

A recent poll conducted by Nexus and commissioned by BTG Pactual reveals that right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has taken a slight lead over leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a simulated second-round runoff for Brazil's upcoming election. The candidates remain in a close race known as a technical tie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:22 IST
Bolsonaro Takes a Slight Lead in Simulated Brazilian Election
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A Nexus poll, commissioned by BTG Pactual, has for the first time shown right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro marginally leading over President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left in a simulated second-round runoff. The results come ahead of Brazil's forthcoming election.

The poll indicates a slight advantage for Bolsonaro, suggesting a changing dynamic in the electoral race. Despite this, the two candidates are statistically tied, leading to uncertainties in the fast-approaching election.

Both Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva remain embroiled in a technical tie, a situation that reflects an intensely polarized political landscape in Brazil. This simulated poll result will likely intensify the competition as the election date approaches.

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