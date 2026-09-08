High-Stakes PAC Meeting Focuses on Audit Observations and Fund Transfers

The Public Accounts Committee, chaired by KC Venugopal, convened to address critical issues, including the transfer of levies and cess collections to designated funds. The meeting featured briefings from audit officials and testimonies from finance and health ministries, emphasizing financial accountability and oversight by examining C&AG audit reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:27 IST
High-Stakes PAC Meeting Focuses on Audit Observations and Fund Transfers
PAC Chairperson KC Venugopal arrives for committee meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

K.C. Venugopal, Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), arrived on Tuesday for a pivotal meeting addressing the transfer of levies and cess collections to designated funds, among other pressing issues.

The session commenced with a comprehensive briefing by Audit officials and included oral testimonies from representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Expenditure, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, focusing on the 'Short transfer of levies and cess collections to designated funds'. This scrutiny aligns with Para 3.3.1 of the C&AG Report No. 6 of 2026.

The PAC, as an essential parliamentary body, scrutinizes the government's public expenditure, ensuring alignment with legislative objectives. It also discusses the 'Construction of Indo-China Border Roads by Border Roads Organisation' concerning C&AG Report No. 5 of 2017. The committee plays a central role in fostering financial transparency by demanding accountability from ministries based on the C&AG's observations.

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