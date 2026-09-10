Escalating Tensions: Civilian Casualty in Belgorod Drone Attack
A Ukrainian drone attack on a car in Russia's Belgorod region resulted in one civilian death and two others injured. The Belgorod region frequently experiences attacks, underscoring escalating tensions between the two countries.
On Thursday, a Ukrainian drone attack claimed the life of a civilian in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, according to local authorities.
The incident also left two individuals wounded and receiving treatment in a hospital, officials reported.
The Belgorod region and adjacent areas are recurrently targeted by Ukrainian forces, highlighting the ongoing conflict between the nations.