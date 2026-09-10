HSBC CFO Pam Kaur Announces 2027 Departure

HSBC announced on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer, Pam Kaur, will leave her role in 2027. This strategic move is also marked by her decision to not stand for re-election as a director at the bank's 2027 annual general meeting.

Kaur, who has been instrumental in shaping HSBC's financial strategies, will continue to serve until her departure. The announcement signals upcoming shifts in the bank’s executive team.

The decision by Kaur to step down comes at a time when HSBC is navigating complex financial markets and aiming to bolster its position amid global economic changes.