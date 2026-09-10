Nexus Select Trust Expands Footprint with strategic Northeast India Mall and Hotel Development

Nexus Select Trust, India’s leading retail REIT, is making a strategic entry into Northeast India with a landmark acquisition in Guwahati. Through a transaction valued at INR 1600 crores, Nexus will develop a Grade-A mall and Hyatt Regency Hotel in Beharbari, aiming to capitalize on the rising consumption market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:33 IST
Nexus Select Trust Expands Footprint with strategic Northeast India Mall and Hotel Development
Nexus Select Trust's upcoming Galaxy complex in Guwahati (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, Nexus Select Trust, the nation's pioneering retail REIT, has announced a bold expansion into Northeast India through a strategic acquisition in Guwahati. The deal, valued at INR 1,600 crores, represents a pivotal step in the firm's strategy to tap into the promising East and Northeast consumption markets.

The ambitious project entails the acquisition of a 100% stake in the under-construction Galaxy Complex, which includes the Nexus Galaxy Mall and a 164-key Hyatt Regency Hotel. The assets, set in a densely populated and affluent part of Guwahati, aim to meet the region's surging demand for organized retail and quality hospitality infrastructure.

Nexus's entry into Guwahati underscores the city's strategic importance as a booming retail hub for the Northeast, fueled by rising incomes and urbanization. The project is poised to enhance Nexus's retail footprint while complementing its long-term growth vision across India's high-potential corridors.

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