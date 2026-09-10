Nexus Select Trust Expands Footprint with strategic Northeast India Mall and Hotel Development

In a significant move, Nexus Select Trust, the nation's pioneering retail REIT, has announced a bold expansion into Northeast India through a strategic acquisition in Guwahati. The deal, valued at INR 1,600 crores, represents a pivotal step in the firm's strategy to tap into the promising East and Northeast consumption markets.

The ambitious project entails the acquisition of a 100% stake in the under-construction Galaxy Complex, which includes the Nexus Galaxy Mall and a 164-key Hyatt Regency Hotel. The assets, set in a densely populated and affluent part of Guwahati, aim to meet the region's surging demand for organized retail and quality hospitality infrastructure.

Nexus's entry into Guwahati underscores the city's strategic importance as a booming retail hub for the Northeast, fueled by rising incomes and urbanization. The project is poised to enhance Nexus's retail footprint while complementing its long-term growth vision across India's high-potential corridors.