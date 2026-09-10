Pakistan's Strategic Stance: No Immediate Military Response Under Mecca Accord

Pakistan clarified on Thursday that there are no current discussions about a military response under the Mecca agreement, despite recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. However, Pakistan pledged to act when required. The statement was made by foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan during a weekly media briefing.

The joint defense agreement, signed with Turkey and Saudi Arabia, ensures that an attack on one is treated as an attack on all members. The question of military response arose following increased aggression from Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi infrastructure.

While mediating between the U.S. and Iran, Islamabad condemned these aggressive actions but did not detail potential responses under its obligations. The spokesperson confirmed there are no plans to expand the Mecca alliance, amid ongoing regional tensions affecting global energy markets.