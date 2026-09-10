Hong Kong Court Ruling Highlights Media Union Rights Battle

On Thursday, a Hong Kong court convicted Dow Jones of attempting to prevent a reporter from leading a press union, marking a significant development in the media landscape. The court cleared the publisher of unlawfully terminating Selina Cheng, yet the ruling underscores pressing concerns about union suppression in the region.

Magistrate David Cheung determined that Dow Jones had willfully kept Cheng from exercising her rights under the Trade Unions Ordinance, as she sought to become an officer of the Hong Kong Journalists Association in June 2024. As the corporation weighs its next steps, Cheng's case heightens awareness of labor rights among media personnel in Hong Kong.

The verdict arrives amid broader regional shifts, with The Wall Street Journal adjusting its Asia focus from Hong Kong to Singapore. During China's national security crackdown, Cheng's election to HKJA chair spotlighted the tenuous state of press freedom and labor rights, underscoring the delicate balance media workers navigate.