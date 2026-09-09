YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Padayatra and YSR Congress Demand for Minister's Resignation Sparks Political Storm

YSR Congress leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces a statewide Padayatra, aiming for extensive public engagement. Simultaneously, the party calls for Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation over alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment. They demand a CBI probe to ensure transparency in the controversial process, raising political tensions in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:31 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Padayatra and YSR Congress Demand for Minister's Resignation Sparks Political Storm
YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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YSR Congress Party President and ex-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared his plan for a pivotal statewide Padayatra, set to commence in September or October 2027. The announcement, made during a meeting with party workers from the Parchur Assembly constituency, aims to clarify the timeline of this significant outreach initiative.

The announcement comes amid demands from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. They have called for an unbiased CBI investigation into alleged improprieties in the 2025 teacher recruitment process, known as DSC. Party spokespeople Konda Rajiv Gandhi and former MP Margani Bharath are pressing for Lokesh's resignation, citing numerous recruitment breaches, including forged certificates.

Party leaders revealed that the recruitment drive had devolved into a "job mela," with alleged sales of teacher positions. They presented strong evidence to support their claims while accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of protecting Lokesh. Accusations also include muzzling dissent by targeting those raising questions about DSC irregularities, such as social media activists and journalists, raising concerns about governance transparency.

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