YSRCP Demands Probe into Alleged Mega DSC Recruitment Irregularities

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh of concealing irregularities in the DSC recruitment process. The party demands Lokesh’s resignation and a CBI investigation, alleging manipulation with government orders and fake certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:57 IST
YSRCP Demands Probe into Alleged Mega DSC Recruitment Irregularities
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering critique, YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday lambasted Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and state Minister Nara Lokesh for their silence on alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process. Reddy expressed concerns over the preparation and supervision of examination papers by a sole individual and interrogated the government's reasons for introducing controversial Government Orders (GOs) No. 4 and No. 47, which he claims facilitated irregularities in recruitment.

Reddy alleged a pattern of deceit, describing the recruitment as a 'gem' in Naidu's alleged history of scams. He questioned how 372 positions under the sports quota were secured without any examinations. In Reddy's allegations, GOs No. 4 and No. 47 enabled these irregularities, while subsequent orders were issued to obscure the misconduct post-recruitment.

The YSR Congress Party has escalated its call for accountability, demanding Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI inquiry into the 2025 DSC recruitment scandal. Party officials claim the process was marred by the sale of posts, use of counterfeit certificates, and jobs granted without necessary qualifications, urging impartial investigation to reveal the truth.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026