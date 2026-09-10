YSRCP Demands Probe into Alleged Mega DSC Recruitment Irregularities

In a blistering critique, YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday lambasted Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and state Minister Nara Lokesh for their silence on alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process. Reddy expressed concerns over the preparation and supervision of examination papers by a sole individual and interrogated the government's reasons for introducing controversial Government Orders (GOs) No. 4 and No. 47, which he claims facilitated irregularities in recruitment.

Reddy alleged a pattern of deceit, describing the recruitment as a 'gem' in Naidu's alleged history of scams. He questioned how 372 positions under the sports quota were secured without any examinations. In Reddy's allegations, GOs No. 4 and No. 47 enabled these irregularities, while subsequent orders were issued to obscure the misconduct post-recruitment.

The YSR Congress Party has escalated its call for accountability, demanding Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI inquiry into the 2025 DSC recruitment scandal. Party officials claim the process was marred by the sale of posts, use of counterfeit certificates, and jobs granted without necessary qualifications, urging impartial investigation to reveal the truth.