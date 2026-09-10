The Quiet Power of Brazil's 'Terribly Evangelical' Justice

Andre Mendonca, a Supreme Court Justice in Brazil, has become a prominent figure within the country's conservative political movement. Amid the backdrop of a tightly contested presidential race, Mendonca's decisions are drawing attention, especially his recent suspension of the federal police chief. His actions create tension within the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:30 IST
The Quiet Power of Brazil's 'Terribly Evangelical' Justice

In Sao Paulo, a massive rally unfolded in support of right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, ahead of Brazil's October election. But the center of attention was a giant balloon of Andre Mendonca, a Supreme Court Justice whose influence is increasingly apparent within the nation's conservative factions.

Mendonca, the only evangelical member of the court, recently made headlines by suspending the federal police chief, deepening the political crisis for President Lula. Appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro, Mendonca is part of a conservative bloc often at odds with Lula's administration, influencing pivotal judicial decisions.

As the country braces for an election that might reshape the Supreme Court, Mendonca's actions serve as a focal point in the struggle over Brazil's judiciary direction. His supporters regard him as a bastion of truth and a figure dedicated to upholding justice, even amidst allegations and political strife.

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