EU's Call to Shield Children from Social Media Algorithms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has indicated she will unveil a proposal to safeguard children from the potentially harmful influence of social media algorithms. The announcement will be part of her State of the Union address slated for September 16.

Von der Leyen, in a social media post, asserted that Europe holds the capability to prevent childhoods dominated by algorithms and a system that falls short of protecting young users. Her remarks echo sentiments expressed in a previous speech where she advocated for enhanced protective measures.

Addressing the addictive nature of platforms like TikTok, Meta, and X, von der Leyen suggested the introduction of age limits for teenagers wishing to access these sites, marking a decisive stance on safeguarding minors online.