Russia struck a petrol station in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and an international agribusiness facility in Dnipro, heightening its offensive on logistics and economic sectors, according to authorities. In recent weeks, Moscow has sharply escalated its air campaign, utilizing ballistic missiles and drones against key infrastructure and retail chains.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi highlighted the growing frequency of attacks on businesses, urging proactive governmental measures. Moscow denies targeting civilian sites. The attack on the Ukrnafta petrol station in Kyiv marks the first of its kind by a jet-powered drone, resulting in four injuries, as reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Dnipro, two individuals were killed at the Bunge sunflower oil facility, a major food processing plant. This marked the second assault on a U.S.-owned business in weeks, drawing accusations of a systematic campaign against American interests in Ukraine. Consequential strikes in Pavlohrad and Sumy further underscore the conflict's escalating intensity.