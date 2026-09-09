US Domestic News: Politics, Legal Battles, and More

A federal judge in New York has dismissed a lawsuit filed by British anti-disinformation campaigner Imran Ahmed. The legal action challenged the Trump administration's power to detain and deport him, but U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska concluded she lacked jurisdiction due to a recent appellate court ruling.

The upcoming midterm elections see Republican fortunes wavering due to President Trump's low popularity. With the campaign sprint beginning, experts suggest midterms are typically referendums on the incumbent president, making Trump's disposition a critical factor for the GOP's prospects.

Missouri is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to use a Republican-drawn congressional map for November's midterms, following a state court ruling that blocked it. If enacted, the map could dismantle a Democratic seat represented by Emanuel Cleaver.