Global Events Agenda: Key Political and Economic Highlights

This global diary provides a comprehensive list of important political and economic events happening around the world from September to October 2023. It covers significant international summits, state visits by leaders, annual forums, and anniversary commemorations, offering insights into global geopolitical and economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:06 IST
Global Events Agenda: Key Political and Economic Highlights
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The global diary from September to October 2023 highlights major political and economic events occurring worldwide. This includes visits from top political leaders, international summits, and key anniversaries.

In a gesture of strengthening diplomatic ties, several high-profile diplomatic engagements are noted, including the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States.

Additionally, the diary notes crucial economic events like the APEC Energy Ministers Meeting and various election dates across multiple countries, underscoring the diversity and global nature of these events spanning continents and sectors.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

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