Global Events Agenda: Key Political and Economic Highlights

The global diary from September to October 2023 highlights major political and economic events occurring worldwide. This includes visits from top political leaders, international summits, and key anniversaries.

In a gesture of strengthening diplomatic ties, several high-profile diplomatic engagements are noted, including the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States.

Additionally, the diary notes crucial economic events like the APEC Energy Ministers Meeting and various election dates across multiple countries, underscoring the diversity and global nature of these events spanning continents and sectors.