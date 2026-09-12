BRICS Summit Unites Against Unilateral Conflicts Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The BRICS group of emerging economies convened in New Delhi to issue a joint declaration aimed at condemning unilateral wars. The summit seeks to bridge Gulf conflicts and demand reforms in global institutions dominated by the West, showcasing emerging nations’ unity against Western policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 14:19 IST
BRICS Summit Unites Against Unilateral Conflicts Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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The BRICS group of emerging economies has reached consensus on a joint declaration, sources informed Reuters on Saturday, just before its leaders kicked off a summit in New Delhi. The aim is to enhance the bloc's global influence by addressing geopolitical divisions.

As the United States and Iran engage in continued strikes amid a longstanding war, the summit in Delhi hopes to bridge divides between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over Gulf region tensions. The declaration, expected to gain approval, condemns unilateral military actions without singling out any specific nation.

Amid diplomatic challenges, such as UAE-Iran tensions affecting joint statements in previous meetings, BRICS leaders similarly focus on influencing reforms in institutions like the World Bank and IMF. Discussions also focus on boosting trade cooperation among member nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with recent additions like Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE.

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