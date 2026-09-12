BRICS Summit's Unified Stance Amidst Global Tensions

The BRICS group of emerging economies reached a joint declaration in New Delhi aimed at enhancing global influence. Despite conflicts, leaders from diverse nations including Russia and China seek to strengthen unity, suggesting reforms in major international institutions and demonstrating opposition to Western-dominated policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 14:19 IST
BRICS Summit's Unified Stance Amidst Global Tensions
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In New Delhi, the BRICS group of emerging economies has successfully reached a consensus on a joint declaration, sources informed Reuters. This agreement comes as leaders assemble for a crucial summit, with the ambition of enhancing the bloc's global influence.

With ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the resumption of strikes between Iran and the United States, the summit is confronted with bridging divides, particularly between Iran and the United Arab Emirates. The approved declaration is set to condemn unilateral military actions without inciting particular nations.

BRICS aims to assert itself on the global stage by challenging the dominance of Western powers. Notable leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping attend, in pursuit of aligning emerging economies and advocating for reforms in international bodies such as the IMF and WTO.

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