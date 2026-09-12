Tooro Kingdom's New Era Amid Succession Tug-Of-War

The Tooro Kingdom in Uganda faces a pivotal moment as it prepares to lay to rest its late king, Oyo Nyimba, known as the world's youngest monarch. His passing has spurred a bitter succession dispute, drawing attention both nationally and internationally.

Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, crowned at the tender age of three, made global headlines in 1995. His reign, which continued for over three decades, came to an end last month when he succumbed to cancer in the United States. His contributions as a U.N. goodwill ambassador against HIV and AIDS have been lauded, yet his succession remains contested.

The kingdom's royal clan has chosen Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma to succeed Oyo, yet Oyo's family insists on his yet-unproven son as the legitimate heir. This dispute highlights the tensions within traditional structures as Uganda balances its historical monarchies with modern political dynamics.