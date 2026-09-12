Trump Assures Smooth Passage in Strait of Hormuz Amid Saudi Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, particularly in context of growing Saudi concerns, will be resolved smoothly. His remarks came during a visit to Dublin after meeting with Irish President Catherine Connolly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 14:44 IST
Trump Assures Smooth Passage in Strait of Hormuz Amid Saudi Concerns
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has assured that concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz will be settled without problems, amidst rising apprehensions involving Saudi Arabia.

When questioned about the situation after his meeting with Irish President Catherine Connolly in Dublin, Trump confidently stated, 'Everything will work out just fine.'

His remarks aim to address international worries about potential disruptions in this critical maritime passage.

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