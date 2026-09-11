Top Hamas Commander Killed in Gaza Airstrike

Israel's military reported the elimination of a senior Hamas leader, Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, in a recent Gaza airstrike, amid continuing military operations in the Palestinian region.

The offensive comes despite attempts by the United States to uphold a ceasefire agreement set for 2025. Hamas' armed wing confirmed the death of al-Yazouri, who was integral to the October 7, 2023 attacks that catalyzed Israel's ongoing military response.

In addition to al-Yazouri, the Israeli military noted that two other commanders perished in the calculated strike. Hamas has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.