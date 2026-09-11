Top Hamas Commander Killed in Gaza Airstrike
Israel has announced the killing of a key Hamas commander, Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, in Gaza. This comes amid ongoing bombing campaigns in the Palestinian territory, despite U.S. efforts to maintain a 2025 ceasefire. The attack also resulted in the deaths of two other commanders.
Israel's military reported the elimination of a senior Hamas leader, Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, in a recent Gaza airstrike, amid continuing military operations in the Palestinian region.
The offensive comes despite attempts by the United States to uphold a ceasefire agreement set for 2025. Hamas' armed wing confirmed the death of al-Yazouri, who was integral to the October 7, 2023 attacks that catalyzed Israel's ongoing military response.
In addition to al-Yazouri, the Israeli military noted that two other commanders perished in the calculated strike. Hamas has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.