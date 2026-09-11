Commander Al-Yazouri: The Loss of a Hamas Strategist

Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, a key leader within Hamas' armed faction, the al-Qassam Brigades, was reportedly killed by Israel. Al-Yazouri held a significant position as a commander for the Khan Younis Brigade and was influential in orchestrating the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:16 IST
Commander Al-Yazouri: The Loss of a Hamas Strategist

Hamas has announced that one of its high-ranking military leaders, Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, was killed by Israeli forces. Al-Yazouri was a pivotal figure in the organization's leadership council.

He served as the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade and was deeply involved in strategic planning.

His contributions were notably significant in the execution of Hamas' attack on Israel earlier this month.

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