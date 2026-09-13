Russian Drone Strikes Near Ukrainian-Polish Border: A Call to the EU and NATO

A Russian drone attack near the Ukrainian-Polish border has intensified regional tensions, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported on Sunday. The incident occurred in Yahodyn, where the drone hit close to a border crossing.

Minister Sybiha revised his earlier remarks, stating the strike occurred directly at the border area, not just near it. Emphasizing the broader implications, he remarked, 'This is Putin's terror knocking directly on the doors of the EU and NATO. Russian barbarians are at your gate, dear partners.'

According to a Polish border guard spokeswoman, the site of the strike was 800 meters from Poland, prompting a temporary closure of the crossing. In another related incident, Ukrainian Railways reported a drone attack on a passenger train locomotive near the Polish border, fortunately with no injuries reported.