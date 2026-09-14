Tense Battle as Rajasthan Awaits Final Municipal Election Results

Amidst heightened security, vote counting for the much-anticipated 2026 Rajasthan municipal elections commenced on Monday. Preliminary results indicate a lead for BJP, yet Congress, holding firm optimism, states that the counting for their winning wards is yet to begin.

Rafeeq Khan, the Congress Legislature Party Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, remains confident about his party's prospects, predicting that Congress will clinch over 60 ward seats. "Though BJP appears to be leading, we are awaiting results for wards where Congress will secure more seats," he asserted.

Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, vote counting for the municipal corporation elections began at 8 am, under strict security. Ajmer candidate Norat Gurjar expressed certainty about Congress forming the next civic board, emphasizing the public's desire for change. The counting process is markedly secured, with strict prohibitions on mobile phones and victory processions, ensuring a smooth electoral process.