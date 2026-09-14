Tense Battle as Rajasthan Awaits Final Municipal Election Results

Vote counting for the 2026 Rajasthan municipal elections is ongoing, with BJP leading initially. Congress remains hopeful, predicting a win in several wards. Tight security surrounds the process, and final results are awaited to determine control of urban local bodies across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:20 IST
Tense Battle as Rajasthan Awaits Final Municipal Election Results
Vote counting begin in Jodhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heightened security, vote counting for the much-anticipated 2026 Rajasthan municipal elections commenced on Monday. Preliminary results indicate a lead for BJP, yet Congress, holding firm optimism, states that the counting for their winning wards is yet to begin.

Rafeeq Khan, the Congress Legislature Party Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, remains confident about his party's prospects, predicting that Congress will clinch over 60 ward seats. "Though BJP appears to be leading, we are awaiting results for wards where Congress will secure more seats," he asserted.

Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, vote counting for the municipal corporation elections began at 8 am, under strict security. Ajmer candidate Norat Gurjar expressed certainty about Congress forming the next civic board, emphasizing the public's desire for change. The counting process is markedly secured, with strict prohibitions on mobile phones and victory processions, ensuring a smooth electoral process.

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