Goldman Sachs Predicts Bank of England Rate Hike in November

Goldman Sachs has revised its expectations, forecasting a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England in November 2023. This adjustment comes on the back of persistent inflation pressures and robust economic growth, which the financial giant believes necessitate tighter monetary policy.

Previously, Goldman Sachs anticipated the Bank of England would maintain steady rates through 2026. This significant shift underscores the evolving economic landscape and potential policy adjustments aimed at addressing inflationary concerns.

The revised prediction highlights the ongoing challenges central banks face in balancing economic growth with inflation control, signaling potential shifts in monetary strategies moving forward.