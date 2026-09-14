Goldman Sachs Predicts Bank of England Rate Hike in November

Goldman Sachs has revised its forecast to predict a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England in November this year. The decision is attributed to ongoing inflation pressures and resilient economic growth, prompting the need for tighter monetary policy over previous expectations of unchanged rates till 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 12:49 IST
Goldman Sachs Predicts Bank of England Rate Hike in November
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has revised its expectations, forecasting a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England in November 2023. This adjustment comes on the back of persistent inflation pressures and robust economic growth, which the financial giant believes necessitate tighter monetary policy.

Previously, Goldman Sachs anticipated the Bank of England would maintain steady rates through 2026. This significant shift underscores the evolving economic landscape and potential policy adjustments aimed at addressing inflationary concerns.

The revised prediction highlights the ongoing challenges central banks face in balancing economic growth with inflation control, signaling potential shifts in monetary strategies moving forward.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026