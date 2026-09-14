Armenia Braces for Gas Suspension Amid Maintenance on Russian Pipeline

Amid planned maintenance on its pipelines inside Russia, Gazprom's Armenian subsidiary announced a temporary suspension of natural gas supplies. This halt is scheduled from September 15 to September 25 and is expected to impact Armenia's energy inflow significantly.

During this period, Armenia will supplement its energy needs using domestic gas reserves and additional volumes imported from Iran. This measure is crucial given Armenia's heavy reliance on Russian gas, with 82% of its supply imported from Russia last year.

The announcement underscores the close energy ties and dependencies between Armenia and Moscow while highlighting the nation's strategic partnerships to ensure uninterrupted energy supply during critical maintenance periods.