Hashim Thaci: From Liberation Leader to War Crimes Tribunal

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci faces a war crimes tribunal verdict regarding his role in Kosovo's 1990s independence conflict. Thaci, a key figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army, also played significant governmental roles, including prime minister and president, before his indictment and resignation in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:30 IST
Hashim Thaci: From Liberation Leader to War Crimes Tribunal

On Wednesday, former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is set to hear the verdict from a war crimes tribunal concerning his involvement in the 1990s conflict for independence from Serbia. These proceedings mark a significant moment in the history of Kosovo's struggle for autonomy.

Thaci, who rose to prominence as a leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), later served as prime minister and president. His political journey took a dramatic turn in 2020 when he resigned to face a war crimes indictment that includes serious allegations, although he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Born in 1968, Thaci was involved in the Kosovar national liberation movement from a young age. He gained notoriety as 'The Snake' during the independence war due to his ability to evade Serbian forces. As Kosovo advanced towards statehood, Thaci's role was pivotal, though it remains shadowed by controversy, including accusations that have not yet resulted in prosecution.

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