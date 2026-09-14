Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Rebukes CM Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari criticizes CM Mohan Yadav for his controversial comments on Rahul Gandhi, urging him to maintain dignity when discussing opposition leaders. Patwari highlights Congress leaders' contributions and points to state government issues, calling for respectful political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Rebukes CM Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks
MP Congress President Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Monday responded forcefully to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Patwari demanded that CM Yadav uphold dignity and respect when speaking about opposition figures, following Yadav's criticism of Gandhi's political lineage during an event in Agar Malwa.

Patwari emphasized that Rahul Gandhi's focus on education and institutional security was not an attempt to criticize but stemmed from a sense of patriotism. He defended Congress's role in national progress, citing contributions from Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, and challenged the state government's failures in administering examinations and upholding educational standards.

The Congress leader urged Yadav to adopt a respectful tone towards all leaders, regardless of party affiliation, warning that using disparaging language would prompt similar responses. Patwari also accused the BJP of diverting attention from pressing issues by discussing the Uniform Civil Code, asserting that current economic challenges require urgent focus and action.

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