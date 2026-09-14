BJP's CR Kesavan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over BRICS Summit Remarks

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disapproval of the recent BRICS Summit, highlighting India's significant achievements at the event. Kesavan accused the Congress of engaging in trivial politics and emphasized India's improved global standing under PM Modi compared to the Congress-led UPA regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 12:16 IST
BJP's CR Kesavan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over BRICS Summit Remarks
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan vehemently criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his negative commentary on the recent BRICS Summit, asserting that India's accomplishments at the New Delhi event have left the Congress leader without substantive retorts. Kesavan condemned the Congress for what he described as 'petty politics.'

The BRICS Summit, held on September 12-13, saw leaders from the eleven-member group gather at Bharat Mandapam. Kesavan told ANI, 'India is winning globally, but Congress and Rahul Gandhi continue their cynicism. The summit's success was so overwhelming that it silenced even the constant critic, Rahul Gandhi.'

Kesavan also lambasted senior Congress figures like P Chidambaram for their negative stance on the summit, stating that their remarks have backfired. Drawing a comparison between the 2012 summit under Congress and the current conditions, he praised PM Modi's leadership for transforming India's position internationally.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026