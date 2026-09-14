BJP's CR Kesavan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over BRICS Summit Remarks
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disapproval of the recent BRICS Summit, highlighting India's significant achievements at the event. Kesavan accused the Congress of engaging in trivial politics and emphasized India's improved global standing under PM Modi compared to the Congress-led UPA regime.
- Country:
- India
BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan vehemently criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his negative commentary on the recent BRICS Summit, asserting that India's accomplishments at the New Delhi event have left the Congress leader without substantive retorts. Kesavan condemned the Congress for what he described as 'petty politics.'
The BRICS Summit, held on September 12-13, saw leaders from the eleven-member group gather at Bharat Mandapam. Kesavan told ANI, 'India is winning globally, but Congress and Rahul Gandhi continue their cynicism. The summit's success was so overwhelming that it silenced even the constant critic, Rahul Gandhi.'
Kesavan also lambasted senior Congress figures like P Chidambaram for their negative stance on the summit, stating that their remarks have backfired. Drawing a comparison between the 2012 summit under Congress and the current conditions, he praised PM Modi's leadership for transforming India's position internationally.
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