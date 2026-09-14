High-Stakes Showdown in Nagaon's Lok Sabha By-Election

The stage is set for a fiercely contested by-election in Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency as major political parties announce their candidates. Congress fields former MLA Sibamoni Bora, while BJP and AITC nominate Debashis Sarma and Abdul Salam respectively. The by-election is scheduled for October 6, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:21 IST
High-Stakes Showdown in Nagaon's Lok Sabha By-Election
Congress party logo (Photo: x/APCC). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidacy of former MLA Sibamoni Bora for the Lok Sabha by-election in Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) made the announcement, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat became available following former MP Pradyut Bordoloi's transition to the Assam Assembly. Voters will head to the polls on October 6, followed by counting on October 9, as per the Election Commission of India's declaration, covering multiple vacant constituencies including those in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

Adding to the electoral fervor, the Bharatiya Janata Party has named Debashis Sarma, an ex-Nagaon District Commissioner, as its candidate. Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress announced Abdul Salam as their contender, expressing confidence in his commitment to public service under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee.

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