High-Stakes Showdown in Nagaon's Lok Sabha By-Election

In a significant move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidacy of former MLA Sibamoni Bora for the Lok Sabha by-election in Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) made the announcement, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat became available following former MP Pradyut Bordoloi's transition to the Assam Assembly. Voters will head to the polls on October 6, followed by counting on October 9, as per the Election Commission of India's declaration, covering multiple vacant constituencies including those in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

Adding to the electoral fervor, the Bharatiya Janata Party has named Debashis Sarma, an ex-Nagaon District Commissioner, as its candidate. Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress announced Abdul Salam as their contender, expressing confidence in his commitment to public service under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee.