Tensions Rise as Middle East Conflicts Threaten Global Oil Supplies

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a potential diplomatic breakthrough with Iran on Monday amidst escalating conflicts in the Middle East. These tensions have triggered fears regarding global oil supply as the fighting continues to spread, destabilizing the region even further.

As Gulf Arab states postponed talks with Iran, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels launched a heavy assault on Saudi Arabia, intensifying fears of the conflict's expansion across the Middle East. The Houthis' attack targeted a key military airbase in Saudi Arabia, leading to immediate Saudi emergency measures.

The latest surge in Saudi-Yemen hostilities has also resulted in a significant increase in oil prices, with the Saudi east-west pipeline attack potentially cutting global oil supply by up to 4%. The situation adds pressure on Trump to balance diplomatic efforts and ally expectations without deepening U.S. involvement.