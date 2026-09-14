Market Turmoil: AI Safety Concerns Trigger Selloff

The major U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, led by a decline in AI stocks, as industry leaders expressed safety concerns and advocated slowing AI development. This resulted in technology stocks losing significant ground. Intel, AMD, and chipmakers suffered major losses, while defensive sectors like consumer staples showed resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:49 IST
Market Turmoil: AI Safety Concerns Trigger Selloff
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On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes faced a downturn as heavyweight AI stocks were besieged by a significant selloff. This followed calls from top U.S. executives to decelerate advancements in artificial intelligence on safety grounds. Nvidia shares took a 3% hit, marking their lowest in almost three weeks, while Amazon, a member of the 'Magnificent Seven' group, dwindled over 1%.

Industry leaders, including Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei and tech giants Elon Musk and Sam Altman, underscored the risks of rapid AI model development. Their consensus has shifted market perceptions, leading to broad reassessment amidst what had been a frenetic race to enhance AI model capabilities.

The plunge in AI and semiconductor stocks like Intel and AMD illustrates the market's tentative outlook. Despite declines in tech and industrial indexes, defensive sectors like consumer staples and healthcare advanced. Meanwhile, investors brace for a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike, adding further tension to an already jittery market.

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